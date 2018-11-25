Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Plays 33 minutes in return
Matthews had 15 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3PT, 4-4 FT) in Saturday's win over the Celtics.
Matthews made his return after a three-game absence and connected on a trio of three-pointers, which continues to be his primary source of fantasy value.
