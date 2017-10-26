Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Posts 16 in 41 minutes Wednesday

Matthews tallied 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 41 minutes in Wednesdays 103-94 win over the Grizzlies.

Although Yogi Ferrell has usurped minutes and a couple of starts from Matthews already, it appears that the Mavs are content with Ferrell coming off the bench, allowing Matthews to take residence as the starting point guard for the time being. While Dennis Smith will be the sparkplug of the backcourt, Matthews will look to complement the talented rookie in the early going. This backcourt duo immediately raises the Mavs' prospects on what was originally looking to be a dismal season.They'll play the Grizzlies again tomorrow, this time in Memphis.