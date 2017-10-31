Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Pours in eight points Monday

Matthews registered eight points (3-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes in Monday's 104-89 loss to the Jazz.

Like most of his teammates on the first unit, Matthews couldn't get much going on the offensive end against a tough Utah defense. The nine-year veteran saw his streak of five consecutive double-digit scoring efforts and four straight games with better than 50.0 percent shooting come to an end. However, continued his blistering run from three-point range, one that's seen him drain 63.2 percent of his 19 shots from behind the arc over the latter span.