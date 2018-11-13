Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Probable for Wednesday
Matthews (hamstring) is expected to take the court Wednesday against Utah, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Matthews didn't travel with the team for their last matchup in Chicago due to a hamstring issue, but there's a good chance he's cleared to play in time to face the Jazz. Confirmation on his availability for Wednesday's tilt is likely to come prior to tipoff but expect the 32-year-old guard to return to the starting lineup.
