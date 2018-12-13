Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Probable to return Wednesday

Matthews is probable to return after exiting the game with a left shoulder injury, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Matthews was forced to head to the locker during Wednesday's game, however the injury doesn't seem to be anything serious as he is expected to return. More information should come out shortly. Prior to suffering the injury, Matthews played seven minutes and collected one assist.

