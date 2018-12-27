Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Provides eight points in win

Matthews (foot) turned in eight points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes in the Mavericks' 122-119 win over the Pelicans on Wednesday.

Matthews shook off his foot issue to play a complementary role in the victory. The veteran two-guard's overall numbers were down Wednesday, but he's enjoyed a solid month on the scoreboard overall. Matthews is still averaging 12.8 points in December despite three single-digit scoring tallies over the last four games, and he's shooting an impressive 42.3 percent from behind the arc across 13 contests during the month.