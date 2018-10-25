Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Provides team-high 23 points in loss
Matthews posted 23 points (9-21 FG, 5-14 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Hawks.
Matthews was an effective scorer but didn't really have an impact in other categories on Wednesday The ninth-year vet is known as a frequent 3-point threat and he's made good on that claim, putting up an average of 9.7 attempts per game and converting on 34 percent of them across three contests. Although he's now joined by new cast members like DeAndre Jordan and Luka Doncic, Matthews seems to be firmly cemented as one of the starting wings for Dallas once again. He's worth a look in most formats, especially if you are in need of threes in a roto league.
