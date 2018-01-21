Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Puts up 23 points against former team on Saturday

Matthews tallied 23 points (7-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 117-108 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Matthews received a warm round of applause from the Portland crowd as he had six successful seasons with the team before being shipped to Dallas in 2015. Saturday's performance marked his third-best scoring total of the season and like most shooting guards, his overall fantasy success depends on scoring production, and while Matthews has had streaks of consistency, he can find himself as an afterthought in several of Dallas' games this season. He does enough to be considered in most seasonal leagues as a third or fourth option at guard, but he needs to have a good matchup to be used widely in DFS formats.