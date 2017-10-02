Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Questionable for Monday
Matthews (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's exhibition against the Bucks, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Matthews has been limited by a sore ankle in the early stages of training camp, and given his standing as an established veteran, it wouldn't be surprising if he was held out of the preseason opener. The 30-year-old, who averaged 13.5 points and 2.4 three-pointers per game in 2016-17, is expected to start at small forward for the Mavericks this season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Dealing with sore ankle•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will rest Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Resting Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Not in starting lineup Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Sitting out Tuesday vs. Kings for rest•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Drops seven dimes in loss Friday•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...