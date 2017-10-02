Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Questionable for Monday

Matthews (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's exhibition against the Bucks, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Matthews has been limited by a sore ankle in the early stages of training camp, and given his standing as an established veteran, it wouldn't be surprising if he was held out of the preseason opener. The 30-year-old, who averaged 13.5 points and 2.4 three-pointers per game in 2016-17, is expected to start at small forward for the Mavericks this season.