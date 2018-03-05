Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Questionable for Tuesday

Matthews (hip) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.

Matthews was held out of Sunday's game against the Pacers with a left hip injury, though the fact that he hasn't been ruled out ahead of Tuesday's game is at least encouraging it's nothing overly serious. Look for Matthews to be reevaluated after the team's morning shootaround, after which a final determination on his availability should be released. When Matthews sat out Sunday, it was Yogi Ferrell that started in his place.