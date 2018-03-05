Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Questionable for Tuesday
Matthews (hip) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.
Matthews was held out of Sunday's game against the Pacers with a left hip injury, though the fact that he hasn't been ruled out ahead of Tuesday's game is at least encouraging it's nothing overly serious. Look for Matthews to be reevaluated after the team's morning shootaround, after which a final determination on his availability should be released. When Matthews sat out Sunday, it was Yogi Ferrell that started in his place.
More News
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Listed as questionable vs. Pels•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Quiet in loss•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Quiet in Saturday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Co-leads team in scoring Friday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Scores 13 points in return•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...