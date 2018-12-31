Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Questionable Monday
Matthews (foot) is questionable for Monday's contest at Oklahoma City, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Matthews has been dealing with lingering right foot soreness lately and the injury has prevented him from participating in the Mavericks' last two games. The Marquette product is officially tabbed as questionable heading into the matchup Monday against the Thunder. Maxi Kleber started in Matthews' place Sunday versus the Thunder as well, so it's likely that Kleber may garner the start once more Monday if Matthews is held out.
