Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Questionable Saturday
Matthews (hamstring) is questionable Saturday against the Celtics.
Matthews was a partial participant during Friday's practice. He'll likely continue to test things out prior to gametime before making a final decision regarding his availability.
