Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Questionable Saturday

Matthews will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Warriors due to right foot soreness, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Matthews logged 27 minutes in Thursday's contest against the Clippers, but he evidently picked up a minor foot injury. His availability should get cleared up closer to tip. If Matthews can't go, J.J. Barea could be in line for a start.

