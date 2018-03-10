Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Questionable Saturday

Matthews (hip) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Grizzlies, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Matthews has missed the past two games due to a hip injury, which is apparently still giving him significant pain, despite coach Rick Carlisle claiming Matthews would be "good to go". If he ends up sidelined again, Yogi Ferrell, J.J. Barea and Kyle Collinsworth are all candidates to see extra run.