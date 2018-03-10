Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Questionable Saturday
Matthews (hip) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Grizzlies, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Matthews has missed the past two games due to a hip injury, which is apparently still giving him significant pain, despite coach Rick Carlisle claiming Matthews would be "good to go". If he ends up sidelined again, Yogi Ferrell, J.J. Barea and Kyle Collinsworth are all candidates to see extra run.
More News
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: 'Good to go' Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Listed as questionable Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Goes through full practice Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...