Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Questionable with calf tightness

Matthews is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs due to right calf tightness, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

It's unclear at this point just how much jeopardy Matthews' status may be in, but more information should be available after shootaround. The 31-year-old has played at least 34 minutes in each of the last five games, including 35 minutes in Saturday's win over Oklahoma City.