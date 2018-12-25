Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Questionable with sore foot
Matthews is listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Pelicans due to right foot soreness.
Matthews was able to play in the Mavericks' last two games despite the injury, but it appears he is not out of the woods just yet. A decision on his availability could be made after Wednesday's shootaround, but will more likely be made just prior to tip-off.
