Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Quiet in loss
Matthews had just five points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 108-100 loss to the Bulls.
Matthews continues to be ice-cold from the field, going 2-of-9 to finish with just five points. Matthews had recorded double-figures in each of his past nine games, albeit on some poor shooting. He remains a borderline option in standard leagues, although chances are there is someone with more upside floating around on your waiver wire.
