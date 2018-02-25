Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Quiet in Saturday's loss
Matthews supplied 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes in Saturday's 97-90 loss to the Jazz.
Much like teammate Harrison Barnes, Matthews couldn't follow up a 19-point effort Friday with an equally successful performance. The veteran swingman reached double digits in the scoring column for the seventh straight game, but he also shot under 40.0 percent for the second time in the last three contests. Matthews has been a solid source of scoring and three-pointers at times this season, but his inconsistency keeps his value at about mid-tier level in most formats.
More News
