Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Removed from injury report Monday

Matthews, who sat out the Mavericks' last preseason game Oct. 5 for rest purposes, isn't listed on the team's injury report heading into Monday's exhibition against the Magic, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

The Mavs' previous contest was the second of a back-to-back set, so Matthews was among several veterans who was rested, as the team had little to gain by overextending him heading into the regular season. In his last appearance Oct. 4 against the Bulls, Matthews logged 26 minutes, and since he's had several days to rest up, that amount seems like a reasonable estimation for what he'll receive Monday. Once the regular season arrives, look for Matthews to regularly settle into a 30-plus-minute role as one of the Mavs' starting wings, affording him ample opportunity to pile up counting stats for fantasy owners.