Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Returns Monday
Matthews (foot) will start Monday against the Thunder, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Matthews missed the past two games while dealing with a sore right foot. His reentry back into the starting five means that Maxi Kleber will head back to the bench.
