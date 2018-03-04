Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Ruled out Sunday

Matthews (hip) will not play Sunday against the Pelicans, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Matthews suffered a left hip injury Friday in Chicago, and he'll be sidelined Sunday after initially carrying a questionable designation. With the veteran out, expect J.J. Barea and Yogi Ferrell to pick up increased minutes.

