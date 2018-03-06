Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Ruled out Tuesday

Matthews (hip) is out for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Matthews will miss a second straight game while recovering from a left hip injury. When he missed the team's most recent game Sunday against the Pelicans, Doug McDermott (34 minutes), Kyle Collinsworth (17 minutes) and Scotty Hopson (eight minutes) saw the most dramatic upticks in workload.