Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Scoreless in Friday's win

Matthews had zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and one rebound in 15 minutes during Friday's 106-101 win over the Pistons.

Matthews saw less playing time than eight of the nine Mavericks who saw the floor, with the exception being Dirk Nowitzki. Matthews has been involved in trade rumors but continues to hold down the fort as the team's starting shooting guard. Nevertheless, he's not consistent enough to trust outside of deeper formats.