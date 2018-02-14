Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Scores 13 points in return
Matthews collected 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 loss to the Kings.
Matthews missed just one game due to a back concern, returning to the starting lineup for the matchup with the Kings. He saw a fairly standard workload, producing a fairly standard fantasy line. He is a streaky shooter and really holds value as just a streaming option in standard leagues.
