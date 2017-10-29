Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Scores 19 points in loss
Matthews scored 19 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3PT, 6-7 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two assists and three steals over 33 minutes in a 112-110 loss to Philadelphia on Saturday.
Matthews continued his hot streak from beyond the arc, hitting at least 50.0 percent of his attempts for the third straight game. Since struggling with his shot in the first three games, the shooting guard is shooting 53.4 percent from the floor in the last four games, averaging 18.0 points. Matthews will look to continue his current upswing in production against Utah on Monday.
