Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Scores 19 points in Monday's loss
Matthews finished with 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 95-88 loss to the Heat.
Matthews was effective on both ends of the court, tallying solid stats in the process. He is in the midst of his best month of the season (by far), and the Mavericks appear intent on showcasing the veteran wing in hopes that a playoff contender will make a decent offer. Fantasy owners will likely have to hope that doesn't come to fruition, as his value would almost certainly take a hit.
