Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Scores 21 points in Saturday's win

Matthews supplied 21 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, and three assists in 31 minutes during Saturday's 107-104 win over the Rockets.

Matthews has reached double figures in scoring in seven straight games. This is the first time he has put up 20-plus points since Nov. 6, this after he reached that mark in five out of eight October tilts to begin the season. Matthews still has some value in standard leagues, particularly those that primarily value counting stats.