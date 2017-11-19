Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Scores 22 points in blow-out victory

Matthews tallied 22 points (8-14 FG, 6-8 3Pt), eight assists, two rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes in Saturday's 111-79 victory over the Bucks.

Matthews was able to find his shot on Saturday, leading the Mavericks to an easy victory. As is the case every season, he has been inconsistent from the field, shooting at only 35 percent for the season. On nights like this, he demonstrates his upside, but these performances are few and far between. He remains more of a streaming option if you are in need of three-pointers.