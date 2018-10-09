Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Scores nine in preseason victory
Matthews racked up nine points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 23 minutes in Monday's preseason win against the 76ers.
Matthews looks to have the starting shooting guard position locked down heading into the 2018-19 season. The veteran has historically been able to provide solid three-and-D value, averaging 2.4 threes and 1.1 steals over his three years with the Mavericks. Matthews' issue as far as fantasy goes is his poor shooting percentage, which has teetered just under 40 percent during that time frame. The added presence of Luka Doncic, another good shooter, may be able to help alleviate some defensive attention and give Matthews more open looks. However, even with an improved field-goal percentage, Matthews doesn't contribute in many categories besides threes and steals, relegating him to a later round addition.
