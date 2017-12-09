Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Scores season-high 29 points in loss

Matthews recorded 29 points (11-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes during Friday's 109-102 loss to the Bucks.

Matthews was ultra-efficient Friday, finishing with 29 points on just 15 field-goal attempts. He is a 39 percent shooter on the season, so this is not something that owners should become accustomed to. He had seen his assist numbers go up to begin the season, but this has regressed over the past three weeks. He is about as inconsistent as they come, but should continue to see solid minutes for the foreseeable future.