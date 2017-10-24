Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Scores team high 19-points against Warriors
Matthews totaled 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three steals, two assists and two rebounds across 34 minutes during Monday's 133-103 loss to the Warriors.
Matthews was one of the few bright spots for the Mavericks on Monday, as the team shot a collective 39.6 percent from the field and 31.0 percent from three. Coming into the game, Matthews was averaging 8.7 points on 26.7 percent shooting, so Monday was certainly a much-needed effort for fantasy owners.
