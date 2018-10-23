Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Scores team-high 20 points in Monday's win

Matthews compiled 20 points (6-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 115-109 win over the Bulls.

Matthews hasn't made more than 40 percent of his field-goal attempts in any of the three games thus far this season. However, he has drained 10 threes while scoring 15 points in the opener and 19 points in Saturday's win over the Timberwolves. He's also averaging 3.7 assists, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.0 steal in 33.7 minutes.