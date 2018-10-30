Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Shot goes cold in OT loss
Matthews provided eight points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 39 minutes in the Mavericks' 113-108 overtime loss to the Spurs on Monday.
Matthews couldn't get much going from the field, leaving him with one of the team's most disappointing stat lines in the overtime loss. The veteran wing had mostly been in vintage form up until the last two games, when he's drained just eight of 27 attempts from the floor, including just two of eight three-point tries. The 32-year-old's scoring total was his lowest of the season, and it also marked his first single-digit tally over the first seven games. He'll look to bounce back against the Lakers on Wednesday in what should be another particularly fast-paced contest.
