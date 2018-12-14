Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Shoulder not an issue

Matthews went for 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes in the Mavericks' 99-89 loss to the Suns on Thursday.

Matthews had exited Wednesday's win over the Hawks with a shoulder issue, but he'd returned to that contest, although he'd finished with just four points over 28 minutes. The veteran was in better form Thursday, lending credence to the notion that the shoulder problem shouldn't be an issue moving forward.