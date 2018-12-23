Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Shows no signs of injury
Matthews totaled 25 points (9-15 FG, 7-11 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and a steal across 36 minutes Saturday against Golden State.
Matthews entered the day questionable because of right foot soreness, but he certainly didn't appear to be hampered by the issue, knocking home a season-best seven 3-pointers on 11 attempts. Despite an outstanding performance by the 32-year-old, the Mavericks would drop Saturday's contest 120-116. Matthews will head into Sunday's matchup with Portland averaging 12.5 points along with 2.7 assists per game in the month of December (11 games).
