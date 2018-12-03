Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Solid all-around line in win

Matthews tallied 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 31 minutes in the Mavericks' 114-110 win over the Clippers on Sunday.

Matthews provided excellent complementary production alongside the efforts of Harrison Barnes and DeAndre Jordan, helping make up for some of the scoring void created by the absence of Luka Doncic (hip). The veteran two-guard continues to serve as a solid source of fantasy production in multiple categories (15.4 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 2.4 APG) and has four straight double-digit scoring efforts since returning from a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury.