Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Starting Saturday

Matthews (hamstring) will start at shooting guard Saturday against the Celtics, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

With Dennis Smith (wrist) out, coach Rick Carlisle will opt to slide Luka Doncic down to point guard. Matthews will start at shooting guard while Dorian Finney-Smith starts at small forward.

