Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Strong start to preseason Monday
Matthews scored four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) while adding five assists and four rebounds in 12 minutes during Monday's preseason win over the Bucks.
The Mavs went with their small-ball lineup to kick things off Monday, slotting Matthews in at small forward, and that could well be the alignment coach Rick Carlisle uses when the games begin to count. Whichever wing spot he plays, the 30-year-old will provide scoring from three-point range, but he'll have a hard time returning to the level of production he enjoyed in Portland on a Dallas squad inching towards a rebuild once Dirk Nowitzki hangs up his sneakers.
