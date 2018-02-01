Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Struggles with shot in Wednesday's loss
Matthews scored six points (2-17 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five steals, four rebounds, three assists and a block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 102-88 loss to the Suns.
The veteran wing finds himself in a brutal slump, shooting 32.1 percent (17-for-53) from the floor and 18.2 percent (4-for-22) from three-point range over the last four games. Matthews has been able to soften the blow to his fantasy value on the defensive end, and he should find his shot again sooner or later, but in most formats if he's not draining threes, he's not worth an active roster spot.
