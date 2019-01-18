Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Tabbed as questionable Saturday
Matthews is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Pacers due to a right wrist sprain, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
It's unknown when exactly Matthews suffered the wrist sprain and how severe the injury may be, but as a result, the Marquette product is officially deemed questionable heading into the contest Saturday. If the wrist sprain ultimately holds Matthews out of Saturday's game, Davin Harris and Jalen Brunson are candidates to see increased roles.
