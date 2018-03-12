Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will not make four-game road trip

Matthews (leg) will not join the Mavericks on their upcoming four-game road trip, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Matthews was a late scratch from Sunday's loss to the Rockets due to a leg injury and will have an MRI on Monday. With the Mavericks out of the playoff race, there's no need for Matthews to risk further injury to his leg. Look for Yogi Ferrell, J.J. Barea and Doug McDermott to all potentially see an uptick in minutes over the next week with Matthews sidelined.