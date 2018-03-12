Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will not make four-game road trip
Matthews (leg) will not join the Mavericks on their upcoming four-game road trip, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Matthews was a late scratch from Sunday's loss to the Rockets due to a leg injury and will have an MRI on Monday. With the Mavericks out of the playoff race, there's no need for Matthews to risk further injury to his leg. Look for Yogi Ferrell, J.J. Barea and Doug McDermott to all potentially see an uptick in minutes over the next week with Matthews sidelined.
More News
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Scratched from lineup Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will start vs. Grizzlies•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Questionable Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: 'Good to go' Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Listed as questionable Saturday•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...