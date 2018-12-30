Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will not play Sunday
Matthews (foot) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Thunder, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
After initially being ruled doubtful, Matthews was upgraded to questionable early on Sunday. With Matthews out, Maxi Kleber will likely continue to start in his place. Matthews next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Thunder, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.
