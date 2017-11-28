Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will play Monday vs. Spurs
Matthews (calf) will play in Monday's matchup with the Spurs, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Matthews has been dealing with tightness in his right calf, but after going through his regular routine during pregame warmups without issue, he's now been given the green light to take the court. Look for Matthews to take on his usual role as the team's starting shooting guard and barring any in-game setbacks, he shouldn't be on any restrictions.
