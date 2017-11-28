Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will play Monday vs. Spurs

Matthews (calf) will play in Monday's matchup with the Spurs, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Matthews has been dealing with tightness in his right calf, but after going through his regular routine during pregame warmups without issue, he's now been given the green light to take the court. Look for Matthews to take on his usual role as the team's starting shooting guard and barring any in-game setbacks, he shouldn't be on any restrictions.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop