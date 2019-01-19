Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will play Saturday

Matthews (wrist) will play Saturday's game against the Pacers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Matthews sustained a minor wrist injury during Thursday's tilt with San Antonio. He appears healthy and likely won't play under any restrictions. Through 38 games, the veteran guard is averaging 13.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 threes in 30.1 minutes.