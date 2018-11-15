Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will play Wednesday
Matthews (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
After not traveling to Chicago for the Mavericks' last game, Matthews will play and presumably start Wednesday. The veteran guard is averaging a career-high 16.8 points to go along with 2.8 threes, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists on the season.
