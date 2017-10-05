Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will sit out for rest Thursday

Matthews will sit out Thursday's preseason matchup with the Magic for rest, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The Mavericks surprisingly are in the second night of a back-to-back set in the preseason, so coach Rick Carlisle will rest a whopping seven players, which includes Matthews. He should be back in the lineup for Monday's rematch with the Magic, though Thursday's matchup should provide big minutes for all who are available.