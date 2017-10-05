Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will sit out for rest Thursday
Matthews will sit out Thursday's preseason matchup with the Magic for rest, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
The Mavericks surprisingly are in the second night of a back-to-back set in the preseason, so coach Rick Carlisle will rest a whopping seven players, which includes Matthews. He should be back in the lineup for Monday's rematch with the Magic, though Thursday's matchup should provide big minutes for all who are available.
More News
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Strong start to preseason Monday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Cleared for exhibition opener•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Questionable for Monday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Dealing with sore ankle•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will rest Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Resting Tuesday•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...