Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will start Friday
Matthews will draw the start for Friday's preseason finale against the Hornets, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
As expected, Matthews, who sat out Thursday for rest, will play during Friday's game. He'll look to get in a rhythm ahead of the team's regular-season opener.
