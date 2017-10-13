Play

Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will start Friday

Matthews will draw the start for Friday's preseason finale against the Hornets, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

As expected, Matthews, who sat out Thursday for rest, will play during Friday's game. He'll look to get in a rhythm ahead of the team's regular-season opener.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball