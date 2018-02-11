Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Won't play Sunday
Matthews has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Rockets due to lower-back tightness, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Matthews will sit out the second leg of the Mavericks' weekend back-to-back set with some apparent lower-back pain. It doesn't sound like the ailment will sideline the veteran guard for long, but look for Yogi Ferrell and Doug McDermott to pick up some additional minutes in his absence. Matthews will have a chance to return to the court Tuesday against the Kings.
