Cauley-Stein (COVID-19 protocols) is available for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Cauley-Stein has been in the league's health and safety protocols since March 19, so he could have a minutes restriction as he's eased back into action. He's averaged 5.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game this year.
