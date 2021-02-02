Cauley-Stein isn't starting Monday night against the Suns, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Cauley-Stein started Saturday against the Suns in place of Kristaps Porzingis, but he'll head back to the bench Monday with Porzingis back in action. He's failed to score in double figures in three of his last four games coming off the bench.
